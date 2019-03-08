Partly Cloudy

Updated

Pair charged over robbery of woman in her eighties

PUBLISHED: 14:13 01 July 2019

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two men have been charged with robbery after a woman in her 80s had her bag snatched in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred shortly before 12.40pm in Tennyson Road on Thursday, June 27.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, had visited the Post Office in Lake Avenue when an unknown male assaulted her and stole her handbag, which contained bank cards and a quantity of cash.

The woman fell during the incident and was left shaken and with cuts and bruises. She was taken by ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

A 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were later arrested on Saturday, June 29, and subsequently charged.

Robert Duke, of Broad Road, Bacton, and Kyle Haggerty, of no fixed address, were charged with robbery. Haggerty is also charged with fraud.

Both are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday July 1.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.



Air ambulance at lorry incident on busy main road

The crash between a lorry and pedestrian happened about 11am on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Broad hits ton and Allchin takes six wickets in Bury St Edmunds' win over Saffron Walden

Bury St Edmund skipper Sean Park, who made a quick 57 not out in his side's exciting win over Saffron Walden. Picture: APRIL URQUHART

'Something is not right with Ted': Deadly disease hits second dog in town

Traffic delays through for five week 'investigation work'

Photo: Nick Butcher Copy : For. EDP News ©EDP pics 2004 tel (01603) 772434

When your friend finds God: Liz Nice on James Marston's ordination into the Church of England

Liz Nice and James Marston at James' ordination at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday
