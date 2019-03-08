Pair charged over robbery of woman in her eighties

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have been charged with robbery after a woman in her 80s had her bag snatched in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred shortly before 12.40pm in Tennyson Road on Thursday, June 27.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, had visited the Post Office in Lake Avenue when an unknown male assaulted her and stole her handbag, which contained bank cards and a quantity of cash.

The woman fell during the incident and was left shaken and with cuts and bruises. She was taken by ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

A 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were later arrested on Saturday, June 29, and subsequently charged.

Robert Duke, of Broad Road, Bacton, and Kyle Haggerty, of no fixed address, were charged with robbery. Haggerty is also charged with fraud.

Both are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday July 1.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.