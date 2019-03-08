Woman in her 80s robbed after leaving post office

A woman in her 80s was assaulted after leaving a Post Office branch in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital following a violent robbery after leaving a post office.

The woman had visited the Post Office branch in Lake Avenue on June 27 in Bury St Edmunds when an unknown man assaulted her and stole her handbag in Tennyson Road, shortly before 12.40pm.

During the robbery, the woman fell to the floor and was left shaken with cuts and bruises.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Her handbag is said to have contained bank cards and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Detectives are urging local residents to check their gardens, dustbins and outbuildings for the stolen bag, which is described as being black with two straps.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 144 of June 27.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.