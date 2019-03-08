Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman in her 80s robbed after leaving post office

PUBLISHED: 17:05 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 27 June 2019

A woman in her 80s was assaulted after leaving a Post Office branch in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in her 80s was assaulted after leaving a Post Office branch in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital following a violent robbery after leaving a post office.

The woman had visited the Post Office branch in Lake Avenue on June 27 in Bury St Edmunds when an unknown man assaulted her and stole her handbag in Tennyson Road, shortly before 12.40pm.

During the robbery, the woman fell to the floor and was left shaken with cuts and bruises.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Her handbag is said to have contained bank cards and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Detectives are urging local residents to check their gardens, dustbins and outbuildings for the stolen bag, which is described as being black with two straps.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 144 of June 27.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bomb scare plane declared safe by police

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Woman in her 80s robbed after leaving post office

A woman in her 80s was assaulted after leaving a Post Office branch in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A-Z of Ipswich Town - P is for Portman Road

A general view of the ground during the Ipswich Town v Stevenage (EFL Cup First round) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 09 August 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists