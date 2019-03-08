Search for the golden pumpkin at Halesworth Scarecrow festival

Scarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane Dekker Jane Dekker

The organiser of Halesworth's 10th annual Scarecrow Week is hoping to commemorate the landmark with the biggest event yet.

The Suffolk town's high street is set to be decorated with spooky figures from Saturday, October 19 until the following weekend.

Karen Prime, who has been preparing for the event for the past three months, said: "There's going to be many, many more scarecrows than ever before. We want this year's event to be the best ever."

Among the new additions for this year's Scarecrow Week include a 'golden pumpkin' hunt, which will be played using a smartphone app.

The event aims to raise money for Halesworth's Christmas lights switch-on, which is taking place on Saturday, November 23.

Mrs Prime, whose own scarecrow will be on display in Edwards in Thoroughfare, said she hopes this year's event will beat last year's effort of raising £504.