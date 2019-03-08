E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search for the golden pumpkin at Halesworth Scarecrow festival

PUBLISHED: 16:53 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 October 2019

Scarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane Dekker

Scarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane Dekker

Jane Dekker

The organiser of Halesworth's 10th annual Scarecrow Week is hoping to commemorate the landmark with the biggest event yet.

Scarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane DekkerScarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane Dekker

The Suffolk town's high street is set to be decorated with spooky figures from Saturday, October 19 until the following weekend.

Karen Prime, who has been preparing for the event for the past three months, said: "There's going to be many, many more scarecrows than ever before. We want this year's event to be the best ever."

Among the new additions for this year's Scarecrow Week include a 'golden pumpkin' hunt, which will be played using a smartphone app.

Scarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane DekkerScarecrow week in Halesworth Picture: Jane Dekker

The event aims to raise money for Halesworth's Christmas lights switch-on, which is taking place on Saturday, November 23.

Mrs Prime, whose own scarecrow will be on display in Edwards in Thoroughfare, said she hopes this year's event will beat last year's effort of raising £504.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

