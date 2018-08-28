Rain

Trial date set for Essex man accused of causing death by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 15:09 26 November 2018

Jane Hunt

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Essex man accused of causing the death of a father-of four by dangerous driving will take place in March next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Monday (Nov 26) for a plea hearing was Marcus Wood, 21, of The Street, Terling.

He pleaded not guilty to causing the death of David Jones by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while the proportion of cannabis in his blood was over the specified legal limit and attempting to pervert the course of justice by making a call to the emergency services to say his car had been stolen.

Police were called to Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops, shortly after 11pm on October 10 after a collision between a silver Ford Fiesta driven by 39-year-old Mr Jones, of Southminster, and a black BMW 520 driven by Wood.

Both vehicles had left the road and the Fiesta had come to rest in a hedge.

Wood was remanded in custody and his trial will get underway on March 4 next year.

