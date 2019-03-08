Partly Cloudy

Man who sexually assaulted schoolgirl could face jail

PUBLISHED: 07:33 17 April 2019

Caroline Collins, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, admitted arson, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

Caroline Collins, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, admitted arson, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been warned that all options will be open to the court when he is sentenced.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Terry Snowling, 30, of Magnolia Drive, Colchester.

He pleaded guilty to seven offences of sexual activity with a child under 16 between November 2017 and January 2018.

Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence until the week commencing May 27 for a pre-sentence report and ordered Snowling to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis.

Judge Devaux told Snowling the offences he had admitted were serious and all options would be open to the court when he returned for sentence.

Sasha Bailey, for Snowling, told the court her client, who has no previous convictions, had been to see a psychiatrist.

