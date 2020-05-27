E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Fantastic ambassador’ for air ambulance wins top prize for volunteering efforts

PUBLISHED: 17:07 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 27 May 2020

Terry Southgate, winner of the EAAA Jamie Edghill Award for Exceptional Volunteering. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN AIR AMBULANCE

A Suffolk volunteer is celebrating after winning an award for volunteering with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after only two years of fundraising.

Terry Southgate from Bury St Edmunds was first choice to win The Jamie Edghill Award for Exceptional Volunteering after raising an enormous £17,000 in 2019 through his collections.

The Inspiration Awards aim to recognise the exceptional community which helps to raise money for the charity through bucket collections and last year Mr Southgate became the main collection co-ordinator for Norfolk and Suffolk.

He managed to raise an impressive £3000 in just one week as part of National Air Ambulance Week and has now been recognised for his exceptional enthusiasm and efforts.

Phillipa Levy, special events fundraiser at EAAA, said: “All of our supporters are a constant reminder of the fantastic community that we serve and are a true inspiration to us, as without them, our service couldn’t continue.

“The EAAA Inspiration Awards allow us to give something back to that community and share their incredibly heart-warming stories.

“Terry is a huge part of our volunteering team and a fantastic ambassador for EAAA.

“We’ve very lucky to have him supporting the charity and he is very deserving of this award.”

There are nine award categories and nominations are put forward by EAAA staff with four of the winners decided by public vote, including the award won by Mr Southgate.

He said: “I am really honoured to receive this award, it means so much to me to be recognised in this way for something that I love doing and gives me great satisfaction.

“This award has proudly been dedicated in memory of Jamie Edghill, an incredible EAAA volunteer who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“Jamie gave so much of his time to help and support EAAA. Hopefully this award will be a way to remember his incredible support and create a legacy that will live on and inspire others.

“It’s a great team at EAAA and it’s been my privilege to be involved with such a wonderful organisation. I would like to thank everyone who nominated me, and all those voted for me.

“And also a huge thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who have helped me with all my collections.”

