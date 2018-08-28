Terry Waite to open Clare Christmas Fair

Terry Waite, Felixstowe Book Festival Archant

Former hostage Terry Waite is to open the annual Clare Christmas Fair on Friday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

eadt gallery - photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen 31/12/11 GALLERY - Clare Church and the remains of Clare Castle seen from the Common. eadt gallery - photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen 31/12/11 GALLERY - Clare Church and the remains of Clare Castle seen from the Common.

Former hostage Terry Waite is to open the annual Clare Christmas Fair on Friday.

Terry, who lives in Suffolk, will open the fete on Friday at 5pm at St Peter and St Paul church.

Now a humanitarian and author, he became known around the world when, as the Archbishop of Canterbury’s personal envoy to negotiate the release of Western hostages, he was himself taken prisoner by Hezbollah in Lebanon between 1987-1991.

The Christmas fair opening will feature street entertainment including stilt walkers, a carousel, waffles and hot chestnuts outside the community centre.

Santa’s grotto will then open at the community centre at 5.30pm for an hour before the evening concludes with carols by the church choir in the church and community centre.

Saturday will see the fair open at 10am which this year features 60 exhibitors selling festive food, drinks and gifts, with the Christmas lights turned on at 6pm.

There will be music throughout the day, culminating with the Bury St Edmunds Salvation Army Band playing outside the community centre.

For more details go to the Clare Christmas Fair website.