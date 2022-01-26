News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tesco supermarket in Brandon reopens after cash machines ram raid

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:55 AM January 26, 2022
The Tesco supermarket in Brandon after the cash machines were taken

The Tesco supermarket in Brandon after the cash machines were taken - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Tesco supermarket in Brandon has reopened after it was targeted by thieves in a ram raid earlier this week.

Police were called to the store in London Road in the early hours of Monday after thieves used a forklift to steal two ATMS from the front of the building.

The machines were later recovered by police.

A telehandler outside Tesco in Brandon where thieves stole money from cash points after using a vehi

The Tesco supermarket reopened on Wednesday morning - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tesco announced after the raid on Monday morning the store would remain closed while officers conducted an investigation.

A spokesman for the supermarket has since confirmed the store reopened at 8am today (Wednesday, January 26).

Police are continuing to search for five male suspects seen in a black Audi A14, a JCB forklift and a white Ford Transit flatbed van that entered the store's car park between 1.25am and 1.30am on Monday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 4688/22.

Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

