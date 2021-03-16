Tesco promise to women following death of Sarah Everard
Published: 9:24 AM March 16, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Tesco has pledged that all its stores are safe spaces for women, after the death of Sarah Everard which prompted a national discussion around women's safety.
The supermarket chain released a statement over the weekend which read: "All our stores are safe spaces.
"So if you ever feel unsafe, please use our stores to wait for a taxi, a bus, or a friend for as long as you need to.
"Our colleagues will be more than happy to help."
There are Tesco stores in all large Suffolk towns and several in Ipswich.
Sarah Everard went missing on Clapham Common last week and human remains found in Kent were confirmed to be the 33-year-old on Friday.
