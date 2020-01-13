E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tesco recalls pesto products due to undeclared peanuts

PUBLISHED: 17:42 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 13 January 2020

A variety of pesto products are being recalled from Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

A number of pesto products are being urgently recalled from Tesco as they may contain peanuts, posing a health risk to anyone with a peanut allergy.

Tesco has issued a warning to anyone with a peanut allergy who has purchased the following products, advising people not to eat it.

- Tesco Green Pesto 190g - all before 01/11/2022

- Tesco Green Pesto 280g - all before 01/11/2022

- Tesco Reduced Fat Green Pesto 190g - all before 01/11/2022

- Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto 190g - all before 01/11/2022

- Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Pesto 190g - all before 01/11/2022

In a statement on its website, Tesco said: "These products may contain peanuts making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts."

Tesco is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The supermarket has issued point-of-sale notices to their customers, explaining why the products are being recalled and notifying them of what to do if they have bought the products.

Tesco states: "If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

