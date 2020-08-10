Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

A driver caught doing donuts in a Tesco car park faces at least six points on his licence and £400 in fines, police have warned.

An officer was dealing with another incident nearby at around 1am on Tuesday, August 4 when he heard tyres screeching at the supermarket car park in Stowmarket.

“He went to investigate and found the vehicle with the tyres extremely warm,” a Suffolk police spokesman said.

“The suspect admitted he was doing it.”

The exhaust system had been altered to increase those noise.

The vehicle was also judged to be in a dangerous condition, as the battery was loose within the engine compartment.

The driver, aged in his early 20s, was fined for careless driving.

Officers later Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and said: “After being seen doing doughnuts in #Tesco car park in the early hours of the morning, this vehicle has been seized and the driver now faces at least six points and £400 in fines.

“We will continue to deal robustly with anti-social driving within our area.”