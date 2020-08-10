E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

10 August, 2020 - 06:30
The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A driver caught doing donuts in a Tesco car park faces at least six points on his licence and £400 in fines, police have warned.

An officer was dealing with another incident nearby at around 1am on Tuesday, August 4 when he heard tyres screeching at the supermarket car park in Stowmarket.

“He went to investigate and found the vehicle with the tyres extremely warm,” a Suffolk police spokesman said.

“The suspect admitted he was doing it.”

You may also want to watch:

The exhaust system had been altered to increase those noise.

The vehicle was also judged to be in a dangerous condition, as the battery was loose within the engine compartment.

The driver, aged in his early 20s, was fined for careless driving.

Officers later Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and said: “After being seen doing doughnuts in #Tesco car park in the early hours of the morning, this vehicle has been seized and the driver now faces at least six points and £400 in fines.

“We will continue to deal robustly with anti-social driving within our area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Come and enjoy the lake over the summer’

Will Jack serving ice-creams at Needham Lake Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

28 new homes to be built in village with ‘housing deficit’

The homes are set to be built on agricultural land in Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Come and enjoy the lake over the summer’

Will Jack serving ice-creams at Needham Lake Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

28 new homes to be built in village with ‘housing deficit’

The homes are set to be built on agricultural land in Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Young artist grabs the opportunity of lockdown to make a career out of art

Zac Patsalides with his painting of Dali Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Headteacher warns fairly-earned A-level and GCSE results could be downgraded

Copleston High School principal Andy Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Chemical ‘spill’ sparks large emergency services response

There was a chemical spill at the Merck site in Homefield Road, Haverhill, at about 4.30pm today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS