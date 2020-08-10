Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’
Archant
A driver caught doing donuts in a Tesco car park faces at least six points on his licence and £400 in fines, police have warned.
An officer was dealing with another incident nearby at around 1am on Tuesday, August 4 when he heard tyres screeching at the supermarket car park in Stowmarket.
“He went to investigate and found the vehicle with the tyres extremely warm,” a Suffolk police spokesman said.
“The suspect admitted he was doing it.”
The exhaust system had been altered to increase those noise.
The vehicle was also judged to be in a dangerous condition, as the battery was loose within the engine compartment.
The driver, aged in his early 20s, was fined for careless driving.
Officers later Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and said: “After being seen doing doughnuts in #Tesco car park in the early hours of the morning, this vehicle has been seized and the driver now faces at least six points and £400 in fines.
“We will continue to deal robustly with anti-social driving within our area.”
