The great astronomy quiz - How many of these 25 questions can you answer?

How many answers can you get right in astronomer Neil Norman's quiz? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

During lockdown, many of us have been enjoying watching the night skies from our homes - but just how much do you know about astronomy?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A night sky with shooting stars. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto A night sky with shooting stars. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Try this quiz, created by Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman. The answers are at the bottom.

Questions

1 Which galaxy is home to the Solar system?

2 Which object lost its status as a planet in 2006?

3 what is the Oort cloud?

4 What is the third brightest astronomical object in the sky?

5 How many moons does Mars have?

6 Who discovered the four main moons of Jupiter in 1610?

7 What is the Solar Cycle?

8 What is the Hubble constant?

9 Hydrogen and which other gas make up the majority of the Suns composition?

10 Which star is closest to the Sun?

11 Vesta is which type of heavenly body?

You may also want to watch:

12 The comet with the shortest orbital period of 3.3 years is named what?

13 Which planet has the largest moon in the Solar system?

14 What is a pulsar?

15 How many terrestrial planets are there in the Solar system?

16 How many named constellations are there?

17 What is the name of the largest volcano in the Solar system?

18 Which three stars make the Summer Triangle?

19 Who was the last man on the Moon?

20 What is a supernova?

21 What is an astronomical unit?

22 What is a Coronal Mass Ejection?

23 How many Ice giants are in the Solar system?

24 What is the orbital period of Halley’s comet?

25 What is the escape velocity from the Solar system at the distance of Earth?

READ MORE - Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk

Answers

1: Milky Way; 2: Pluto; 3: A hypothetical reservoir for comets; 4: Venus; 5: 2 (Deimos, Phobos); 6: Galileo Galilei 1610; 7: Polarity reverse of the Sun; 8: A unit of measurement used to describe the expansion of the Universe; 9: Helium; 10: Proxima Centauri (4.24 light years); 11: Asteroid; 12: Encke; 13: Jupiter (Ganymede); 14: A highly magnetised rotating neutron star; 15: 4, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars; 16: 88; 17: Olympus Mons (Mars); 18: Vega, Deneb, Altair; 19: Eugene Cernan 14 December 1972; 20: A powerful Star explosion; 21: A measure of distance - 1 astronomical unit equals 93,000,000 miles; 22: A massive release of plasma from the Sun; 23: 2 (Uranus, Neptune); 24: 76 years; 25: 42 kilometers per second (93,951 mph).