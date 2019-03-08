Partly Cloudy

Can you identify these Suffolk villages?

PUBLISHED: 17:49 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 25 March 2019

How well do you know Suffolk villages? Picture: GREGG BROWN

How well do you know Suffolk villages? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk is home to many beautiful villages but how many can you recognise when they are among others? Take our quiz to test your knowledge.

Our county has some of the most picturesque villages in England - with colourful cottages, old cobbled streets and countryside views.

One in particular that springs to mind is the medieval village of Lavenham.

This prosperous wool town has preserved much of its cultural heritage - even many of the telegraph poles were taken down in 1967 and replaced with underground wires to preserve the historic look of this charming village.

We have created a quiz to see how savvy you are when it comes to our scenic settlements.

Take the test to see if you can get 10/10 and then share it with friends and family to see how well they do.

Let us know how many you get right in the comments section below.

