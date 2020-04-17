Breaking

Twelve fire crews mobilised to thatch fire

Twelve crews are heading to the scene of a thatch fire near Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Twelve fire crews have been called to a thatch fire in a village near this afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Street in Stoke Ash just after 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the service said that not much was known about the fire at this time but that appliances had been sent from over the border in Norfolk.

Only one appliance is currently on the scene with all other crews currently making their way to the scene.

Appliances from Diss, Long Stratton, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Haverhill, Ixworth and Newmarket were called to the scene.