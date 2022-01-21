Breaking
17 fire engines tackling thatch roof blaze near Needham Market
Published: 3:02 PM January 21, 2022
Updated: 3:52 PM January 21, 2022
Firefighters are tackling a thatch roof blaze that has broken out at a home near Needham Market.
Initially, 11 fire engines have been dispatched to the fire in Hascot Hill, Battisford, shortly after 2pm today.
This has now risen to 17.
Crews from as far away as Newmarket have been called to the scene.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the fire was at a thatched cottage measuring about 10m by 8m.
The roof was fully alight, the spokesman added.
Officers from Suffolk police have also been called to assist with traffic control.
No injuries have been reported from the fire.
This is a breaking news story. Check with us later for more information.