Firefighters remain on scene of thatched roof blaze as road still closed

Video

Everyone in the cottage is accounted for but the crews will remain at the scene for some hours - Credit: Suffolk Fire

Fire crews have worked throughout the night to tackle a huge thatched roof blaze in Hengrave where local roads remain shut this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were originally called out to the fire at 8.06pm yesterday, Monday, April 25.

Twenty two appliances - from Thetford, Stowmarket, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket - were called to tackle the blaze.

Crews have been working since 8pm last night to stop the fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire

All persons in the two-storey property are accounted for and crews are currently still dampening down the fire.

Incident commander and group manager Wil Tel said due to the amount of the smoke coming off the property firefighters had to close the road.

The Incident Commander at the #hengrave thatch roof fire, Group Manager Wil Tel gives an update on our actions this evening and plans for the next few hours.



Our thoughts go to the owners of the property who have suffered such devastating damage to their home this evening. pic.twitter.com/D6ma09Wkuj — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) April 25, 2022

He added: "We are now at the faze of the incident where we are looking to scale things down but we will have a number of appliances remaining on site overnight and in the morning we will be working with the key partners to investigate the cause of the fire.

"My thanks go out to the nearby residents who were very quick to assist with the salvaging of key items.

"Power has been isolated to the key properties in the area and we are working with our partners at UK Power Network to restore those as quickly as possible."

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that the owners of the home found alternative accommodation last night.

A thatch roof fire in Hengrave had a total of 22 fire appliances attend the scene - Credit: Suffolk Fire

He added: "The road will remain closed until a structural engineer attends the scene to investigate any structural damage to the house.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will also take place this morning."

People are still being asked to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.