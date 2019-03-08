Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Contractors fined after demolition worker badly burned in electrical fire

PUBLISHED: 15:17 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 01 May 2019

An investigation was carried out by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Picture: HSE

An investigation was carried out by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Picture: HSE

HSE

Two construction firms have been fined £160,000 after a worker received serious burns during demolition work in Essex.

The incident happened as a pair of demolition workers were removing electrical distribution equipment from a switchgear room.

Both were employed by sub-contractor R B Haigh & Sons to carry out work at the former Molecular Products site, which had been vacant since August 2013, in Thaxted, near Stansted.

One of the workers, Alan Banks, had been told by the principal contractor that the electrical equipment had been isolated.

Chelmsford Magistrates Court heard that, to reassure his colleague it was safe, Mr Banks threw a crowbar at the 400 volt alternating current equipment.

The crowbar came into contact with live exposed wires, causing a 'flashover' and temperatures of several thousand degrees, followed by a fire, which left Mr Banks in hospital with serious burn injuries.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the task had not been properly planned and that suitable control measures were not implemented to ensure isolation of the power supply.

According to the HSE, principal contractor A J Wadhams & Co Ltd failed to follow clear procedures outlined in its risk assessments and method statements, which identified all equipment must be treated as live, unless written authorisation proved otherwise.

Russell Haigh and Stuart Haigh, partners of R B Haighs & Sons, of Thaxted, Essex, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 3(1) of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989.

The company was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3882.65.

AJ Wadhams & Co Limited, trading as Wadham Homes, of Charterhouse Street, London, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was also fined £80,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3816.60.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Adam Hills said the incident, which happened on April 12, 2017, had a significant impact on Mr Banks' life and could have been fatal.

“Had the companies followed the control measures outlined in their respective risk assessments, then this incident would not have occurred,” he added.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How businesses can protect EU workers after Brexit

Ipswich law firm Prettys offer advice on how businesses can protect EU employess after Brexit. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Contractors fined after demolition worker badly burned in electrical fire

An investigation was carried out by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Picture: HSE

Greater Anglia suspends seat reservations while new trains enter service

Greater Anglia is still awaiting its first new Intercity train - but it will be similar to this Stansted Express train that arrived recently in the UK. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Who’s the funniest of them all?

Rowan Atkinson - - on Gold TV's greatest British comedians shortlist. Picture: Archant Library

Ukip MEP Stuart Agnew backs leader Gerard Batten over Islam ‘death cult’ comment

Stuart Agnew MEP. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists