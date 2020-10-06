Who are the community heroes who make Suffolk great?

During the past few months individuals and groups across the county have been supporting each other like never before, now we need your help to recognise them.

They are the heroes who make our communities tick, often without seeking recognition or praise.

For the last two months this newspaper has been highlighting people in our county who make a real difference, to give them the spotlight they deserve.

The Community Leaders Programme has highlighted a whole host of individuals known for their tireless work to make their communities better places to live.

From the pub landlady who became the heart of the village to the teenager who stepped up to help the ambulance service during the pandemic, there are dozens of unsung heroes helping to improve the lives of others.

And it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

We need more people to come forward to tell us about the amazing things they, or someone else, are doing in their communities so we can give them recognition.

The EADT Community Leaders Programme creates partnerships between our newsroom and local businesses and organisations committed to investing back into the community through expanding local news coverage.

Working with local businesses through this programme directly supports local journalism, which we believe is essential to a healthy community.

We thank Adnams for its support with the initiative.

To nominate a community hero, email community.heroes@archant.co.uk and tell us who you are nominating and why.

