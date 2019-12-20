Warning over fake tickets for tribute band

Fake tickets are circulating for a Bury St Edmunds gig by The Fillers - a tribute band for The Killers (pictured) Picture: DAVID JENSEN/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Fans planning to see a tribute band to megastars The Killers have been warned of fake tickets circulating to a sold-out Suffolk gig.

Turns out people are trying to sell fake tickets to a tribute band for our Saturday show at @TheApexVenue We don't have E-Tickets for this show. Stay safe out there kids! #tellallyourfriends pic.twitter.com/p84Lpdtaqb — The Fillers (@thefillers) December 17, 2019

Bury St Edmunds-based The Fillers will play at the Apex on Saturday, December 21 alongside fellow tribute act The Phonics.

The band regularly return home for the annual Christmas show, which frequently sells out the Charter Square venue.

But now, as more fans look to get in, the venue has revealed fake electronic tickets - which it does not offer - are circulating around the town.

The Apex has said those with fake tickets will not be allowed entry.

⚠️ Customer information ⚠️

We have been made aware that some fake e-tickets are in circulation and would like to confirm that only tickets purchased directly through The Apex are valid for The Fillers, here on Saturday 21 December. — The Apex (@TheApexVenue) December 17, 2019

A spokeswoman for the venue said: "The Fillers concert at The Apex on Saturday 21st December is fully sold out.

"We would like to make the general public fully aware that tickets for this concert were only ever available through The Apex box office and website and e-tickets were not available for this concert.

"Therefore, any e-tickets being sold on social media are categorically fake and will therefore not be accepted on entry."

Tickets for the night, which also hosts The Swamp Donkeys, were priced at £24 alongside a £1 booking fee.

The band has previously played on stage with members of the Las Vegas quartet - even being invited to the 'Mr Brightside' band's Royal Albert Hall show.

In a tweet, the band said: "Turns out people are trying to sell fake tickets to a tribute band for our Saturday show at @TheApexVenue. We don't have e-Tickets for this show. Stay safe out there kids! #tellallyourfriends"."