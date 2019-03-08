E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance on scene as person trapped following crash

PUBLISHED: 15:43 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 01 October 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is currently at the scene of a crash in The Avenue, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance is currently at the scene of a crash where one person is said to be trapped inside a vehicle.

The crash happened in The Avenue, Newmarket, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, October 1.

It is believed to have involved a bus and a van.

Three fire engines from Newmarket and Cambridge have been called to the scene alongside police and ambulance crews, amid reports one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

The extent of any injuries is not currently known.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have been called by the ambulance service to the scene of an RTC in The Avenue, Newmarket.

"Crews are assisting in freeing a person trapped inside a vehicle."

More follows

