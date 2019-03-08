Air ambulance on scene as person trapped following crash
PUBLISHED: 15:43 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 01 October 2019
An air ambulance is currently at the scene of a crash where one person is said to be trapped inside a vehicle.
The crash happened in The Avenue, Newmarket, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, October 1.
It is believed to have involved a bus and a van.
Three fire engines from Newmarket and Cambridge have been called to the scene alongside police and ambulance crews, amid reports one person was trapped inside a vehicle.
The extent of any injuries is not currently known.
A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have been called by the ambulance service to the scene of an RTC in The Avenue, Newmarket.
"Crews are assisting in freeing a person trapped inside a vehicle."
