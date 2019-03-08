First look at new statue to be built in memory of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with his design for the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: Archant

The first images of a statue that will be erected in memory of Kevin Beattie, Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player, can be revealed today.

The Kevin Beattie statue design by Sean Hedges-Quinn Picture: Sean Hedges-Quinn The Kevin Beattie statue design by Sean Hedges-Quinn Picture: Sean Hedges-Quinn

Showing his power and agility, the design by sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn captures the Beat in his prime.

The hope is that it will stand in Portman Road, close to the Sir Bobby Robson statue, and become a major focal point for fans.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star launched the memorial appeal – called The Beat Goes On – in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website, following his sudden death last September at the age of 64.

We’ve raised around £49,000 so far - which includes the donation of a plinth. The target is £110,000.

Sean Hedges-Quinn's design will see Kevin Beattie floating in one of his renowned towering headers. Picture: Sean Hedges-Quinn Sean Hedges-Quinn's design will see Kevin Beattie floating in one of his renowned towering headers. Picture: Sean Hedges-Quinn

Suffolk-based sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, who is an Ipswich Town season ticket holder, also produced both the Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson statues.

He described the thought that went into the Beat’s statue design.

He said: “Being an Ipswich Town fan and having known the player that he was, I came to the conclusion I had to capture the physical attributes of him as a player.

“That was strength and power. I decided the best way to do that is to have him doing one of his trademark leaps and clearances. I had to capture his strength, agility and athleticism.

“I wanted a statue of great movement and pose, which says he wasn’t just a footballer, he was a beast of a player.”

One of the complications of a statue where the player is off the ground is how to support it.

The campaign committee had reservations about too much protruding steelwork to support Beattie, as has been seen in some other statues.

But Sean came up with the clever idea of using steelwork in the plinth, attached to Beattie’s legs, with the player “floating” in front of the plinth – probably around 4ft in the air.

“I haven’t seen it done before,” he said.

Sean has also confirmed the final statue will have Beattie’s trademark moustache.

It’s won the wholehearted approval of his family, who are on the campaign committee.

And Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “We are so thrilled with the design that Sean has come up with. Any fan who watched the Beat play for Town will recognise that Sean has captured his power and strength perfectly.

“This has made us all the more determined to crack on with the fundraising and get this produced as soon as possible.

“We’ve got off to a great start thanks to the generosity of fans. And there is a very big event planned which will help propel us towards the target in the coming months.

“I’d urge Town fans to continue to get behind this campaign so we can get this fantastic statue up soon.”

To donate towards the campaign

- Send cheques made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS

- Visit the crowdfunding page and make a donation online here.