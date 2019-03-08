Quiz

Do you know your music memorabilia? Take our auction quiz

Try our music memorabilia auction quiz Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Collectors from across the country travelled to Stowmarket for a one-of-a-kind auction this weekend which saw a range of rare toys, posters, signs and musical memorabilia go under the hammer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two-day auction, which took place on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18 at the Bishop and Miller auction house, saw auctioneers sell off some very rare items.

One of the more expensive items for sale was a programme, signed by every member of The Beatles, from their 1963 tour with American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison.

You may also want to watch:

A rare vinyl of The Beatles album 'Please, Please Me' was also up for grabs as well as The Human Beast album, Volume One.

A copy of The Human Beast - Volume One (Decca SKL 5053) was also up for auction Picture: DANIEL PAGE / BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS A copy of The Human Beast - Volume One (Decca SKL 5053) was also up for auction Picture: DANIEL PAGE / BISHOP AND MILLER AUCTIONEERS

On a more local level, a ticket to Led Zeppelin's 1971 concert at The Baths Hall in Ipswich was also on sale with Suffolk based bidders taking particular interest.

A range of rare toys also went under the hammer, including a collection of Star Wars models, Matchbox Car collections and even Barbies.

If you think you know your music memorabilia, have a go at our quiz.

Don't forget to tell us how you get on in the comments section below.