From crabbing to family fun: Five of the best beaches to visit in Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A trip to the beach is always a favourite with many people flocking to the Suffolk coast during the summer months.
With temperatures expected to reach 30C next week the Suffolk coast is expected to be busy.
The Muddy Stilettos has compiled a list of the best beaches to visit this summer in Suffolk.
Best for crabbing and clearing your mind: Walberswick
Described as a "pebbly delight", Walberswick, near Southwold, has been named the best place to go crabbing in Suffolk.
Those wanting to catch some crabs should head to the bridges just through the dunes for "superior" crabbing spots, where you can catch a bucket load.
For those wanting to grab a drink or a bite to eat The Anchor is a short walk away from the coast and is a popular pit-stop for many.
The Anchor was one of the 13 eateries in Suffolk to be included in Michelin's 2022 guide.
Best for getting away from it all: Covehithe
Between Southwold and Kesingland lies Covehithe beach, which was included in the Daily Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 40 Best Beaches.
The soft and sandy beach is littered with interesting tree sculptures and is accessible by foot or bicycle.
There are no facilities at the beach, but that is partly why it is so popular with people who just want to spend some time relaxing.
Best for family fun: Southwold and Denes Beach
Southwold Denes was recently named as one of the "most beautiful" coastlines in the country in The Sunday Times' top 50 beaches for 2022.
Southwold's beach is famous for its multi-coloured beach huts and its quirky pier, with an arcade.
For anyone wanting to stay the night, The Swan Hotel was recently included in a shortlist of 25 of the best coastal hotels published by The Times.
Best for foodies: Aldeburgh
Who doesn't love some fish and chips when visiting the coast?
Aldeburgh is one of the best places for food along the Suffolk coast – whether that be for award-winning restaurants or some of the best fish and chips in Britain.
The Golden Galleon in Aldeburgh was ranked as the fourth-best place in Britain to visit if you are out on the coast by MasterChef judge and writer Grace Dent and chef Ainsley Harriott in an article in The Times.
But if you are not after fish and chips, Brudenell Hotel's Seafood & Grill restaurant in Aldeburgh was included in a list of the best 20 seaside restaurants, cafés and shacks across the country by The Guardian.
Best for candy floss: Lowestoft
Everyone treats themselves when they go to the beach, don't they?
Lowestoft has been ranked as the best Suffolk beach to get candy floss.
The town has a long promenade with plenty of places to stop and get some candy floss, or even some fish and chips.