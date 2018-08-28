WATCH: John Lewis unveil Christmas 2018 ad

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Retailer John Lewis have unveiled their Christmas 2018 advert which features legendary singer Sir Elton John.

The ad entitled The Boy and the Piano features one of his biggest hits ‘Your Song’.

It tells the story of Sir Elton’s career tracing it back through the decades through stadium tours and private jets before going back to him playing the piano in a pub and performing in a school recital.

It ends with the singer running down the stairs aged four to unwrap a piano, a gift from his grandmother.

John Lewis, who have a site on Futura Park in Ipswich, said that the scene was “inspired by real events” but involving “some creativity”.

Sir Elton said: “The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family.

“It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life.

“The ad is absolutely fantastic and I’ve truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis said: “The ad tells the story of why Elton’s piano was more than just a gift and we hope to remind customers of that special moment when they’ve given a gift at Christmas time that they know will be treasured forever.”

It’s the latest in a long line of ads to be made in this style by the department store.

Other previous campaigns have featured the singing talents of Lily Allen, Tom Odell and Ellie Golding who covered ‘Your Song’ in the 2010 campaign.

Last years’ ad “Moz the Monster” told the story of a young boy and the creature who lived under his bed.

It featured a cover of the Beatles song Golden Slumbers which was performed by rock band Elbow.

The ad first airs on television tonight at 9.15pm during ITV’s Dark Heart.

Customers at the retailer’s flagship Oxford Street branch can also step into a 2,000 square foot recreation of the ad production set to try on some of the costumes, listen to recordings from Elton John’s 17-11-70 album and have photos taken at the piano.

But shoppers might be disappointed to learn that there will be no plush toys available in Sir Elton’s likeness this year, with the retailer instead selling four pianos - two uprights for around £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 - and a range of vintage tour t-shirts.