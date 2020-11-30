E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for holiday homes to go behind popular pub submitted

PUBLISHED: 16:30 30 November 2020

Plans for five holiday homes to go behind the popular Brewers Arms in Polstead have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build five holiday homes alongside six bungalows behind the popular Brewers Arms pub in Polstead have been submitted.

The designs would see the properties built to the rear of the pub, which is located on the A1071.

The holiday lets aim to meet the needs of an expanding tourism trade in the region.

The application has been made by the current proprietors of the pub who want to utilise part of the agricultural farm land behind the premises.

Within the plans, the applicants said that the holiday homes will help meet the needs of the local area.

There is an existing caravan site south-east of the site which is said to be regularly fully booked and a demand for an alternative to caravans is common for visiting friends and family members of the caravan site holiday makers.

The five proposed holiday cabins will be a mixture of two and three bed units with allocated plots so as not to overcrowd the site.

If plans are approved by Babergh District Council, six one-storey homes will also be built for private sale.

Two of the bungalows will have two bedrooms and the other four are planned to be three bedrooms.

Council officers will now review the designs before a decision is made to reject or approve the plans.

