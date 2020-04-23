E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Community pub transforms into shop to help those in need access vital goods

PUBLISHED: 05:30 24 April 2020

The Chestnut Pub in Great Finborough has transformed into a community shop to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: THE CHESTNUT PUB

Archant

A local pub has been transformed into a community shop in a bid to supply those in need with vital goods.

The team at The Chestnut Horse, Great Finborough, is going above and beyond to support its local community, despite being closed during lockdown.

Pub partner, Sharon Shipp, hopes that by transforming her community pub into a shop, villagers will be able to safely get vital items they need which they may have been unable to get from a normal supermarket.

She said: “We were very aware that many locals were unable to easily get hold of everyday items, as we don’t have a village shop.

“We started this initiative, and everyone has been so incredibly supportive, we’re so lucky to have the community that we have.”

The shop is open between 12am and 2pm every day, and stocks a selection of fruit, vegetables, milk, eggs, bakery items, meat, and other essentials.

It also offers homemade scotch eggs and other pastries, made by Ms Shipp, which have proved to be incredibly popular.

Parish councillor, Simon Tarabella, said: “Little did the village realise some seven months ago when Sharon took over the running of the Chestnut Horse just how much of an asset to village life her and her family would become.

“Not only have they integrated into the village way of life but have proactively helped to make people’s lives better especially in this current uncertain time.

“As a local village resident and member of the parish council I can’t thank her and her family enough for all the help and hard work they put into this village.

“Hopefully the recognition of this will be a large increase in custom once this is all over and the Chestnut Horse gets back to normal. Sharon, we salute you.”

The pub, owned by Hawthorn Leisure, a community pub operator which owns more than 700 premises across the UK, is keen to ensure that everyone in their community feels supported, and has organised a delivery service for the vulnerable, and NHS workers.

Managing director of operations, Mark McGinty, said: “We are so pleased that our partners are working with the community to support those in need. Thank you to everyone in the Hawthorn Leisure team for your hard work, please continue to pull together to support the community.”

