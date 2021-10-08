Creative space hub in Framlingham wins national award

Published: 4:30 PM October 8, 2021

The building became the Constitutional (later Conservative) Club in 1910, which closed at the end of 2018 - Credit: HRMA

Work to turn a former social club into a creative space with public use has won its architects a national award.

The re-invention of the late Georgian townhouse and former Con Club, in Framlingham, has won the Diaphoros Prize in the Georgian Group Architectural Awards 2021.

The building, which dates back to 1810, is being turned into a creative space with public use and the first phase of work has included complete rewiring, replumbing and completion of café, studios and flat.

The Con Club after - Credit: HRMA

The second phase is yet to start.

Hoare Ridge and Morris Architects said online that it was: "Very affirming to be acknowledged in this way by those whose opinions we greatly respect. It is a project of which we are very proud - although by no means finished work yet."

The café in the Con Club beforehand - Credit: HRMA

You may also want to watch:

Clients, Paperhouse Properties said: "We are delighted to have the rebirth of the Con Club recognised with this national architectural award presented by the Georgian Group.

"The judges were impressed not just by the work we have done to the building but also by the quality of work being produced within it."