Residents evacuated from rooms at Woodbridge hotel after 'substantial' water leak overnight

PUBLISHED: 09:17 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 26 September 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to advise staff at The Crown in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Those staying in a Woodbridge hotel were evacuated from their rooms in the early hours of Thursday morning over concerns surrounding a substantial leak.

Firefighters attended the Crown Hotel on the Thoroughfare in Woodbridge shortly before 5am.

Crews were called to help assist the hotel with advice on how best to deal with the leak.

A spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that rooms had been evacuated because of a "substantial leak" in the hotel.

He added that the hotel's plumber was already on site when the crew from Woodbridge fire station arrived.

Pat Edgar, a spokesman for the hotel, said that the leak had come from a pipe and had affected a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen at the hotel.

She said that the pipe had since been fixed but that the hotel would be closed while safety checks were carried out.

"They are checking the electrics for safety," said Ms Edgar, "once that is completed it will re-open."

She said that staff at the hotel had been well trained to handle such occurrences and that guests had been pleased with their response.

The hotel is expected to re-open on Friday.

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

