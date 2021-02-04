Video

Published: 7:00 PM February 4, 2021

Dialect specialist and author, Charlie Haylock, was behind the brilliant Suffolk accents in The Dig and helped coach Ralph Fiennes on set to play Basil Brown.

Dialect coach Charlie Haylock shows us how he taught Ralph Fiennes to 'speak Suffolk' for his role as Basil Brown in Netflix's hit movie The Dig.

Mr Haylock was contacted by the A-list celebrity - who is known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter - back in July 2019 after he had been impressed by the Sudbury man's dialect tour of the UK on Youtube.

Mr Fiennes told Netflix he wanted Mr Haylock to be his dialect coach for the Sutton Hoo film, and two days later the vocal expert "Suffolk-ated" the script.

Mr Haylock spent time going through the script, writing words out phonetically and slipping in a few Suffolk phrases and idioms.

From there, Mr Haylock gave Mr Fiennes a number of dialect coaching sessions at The Quay Theatre in Sudbury and also out in the community.

Charlie Haylock on set with Ralph Fiennes as Basil Brown in The Dig, the story of the discovery of Sutton Hoo

Mr Haylock said that from very early on Mr Fiennes chose to remain in a Suffolk dialect at all times, both on and off-set, until filming was completed.

Mr Haylock said: "He was getting the sound of the accent right, but also the rhythm of the dialect, and the delivery with those pauses. The latter being very important."

Today, Mr Haylock gave reporter Sophie Barnett the run-down on how to speak Suffolk, like Mr Fiennes' character Basil Brown does in the highly praised movie.

In the video he teaches her "how to pucker the lips" to always get the right sound, and also why it is important to speak from the front of the mouth to get the perfect Suffolk accent.

Just like he did with the actors in The Dig, Mr Haylock taught Sophie with the use of a mirror, so she could copy his lip movements.

Ralph Fiennes as Basil Brown in The Dig.

Mr Haylock said some of the actors even returned for extra coaching sessions so they could master the accent, with Mr Fiennes continuing his personal coaching out in the community.

He talked to a number of locals and sang a couple of songs, as he wanted to nail the accent, understanding it's importance to viewers.

Mr Haylock said: "All the actors knew they must not sound like West Country pirates."