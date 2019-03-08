E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What is it about Bury St Edmunds that attracts the rich and famous?

PUBLISHED: 17:25 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 09 August 2019

Jessie J performs at East Coast Live at Ipswich's Chantry Park Picture: JEN O'NEILL

British singer Jessie J and her boyfriend Channing Tatum are the latest celeb couple to choose west Suffolk to set up home.

Jessie J Picture: JEN O'NEILLJessie J Picture: JEN O'NEILL

So what is it about this part of the county, and in fact the world, that attracts global superstars, including German supermodel and actress Claudia Schiffer?

Jessie and Channing, who have been dating since October, are said to have decided to move to Suffolk after finding themselves spending more and more time in the UK.

Channing especially has been spending a lot of time in London as he promoted his Magic Mike stage show in the West End.

A number of media outlets have reported that the couple have chosen Suffolk because of its proximity to the capital and its relative quietness.

Channing Tatum (left) is reported to have joined the Price Tag singer in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: PA/IAN WESTChanning Tatum (left) is reported to have joined the Price Tag singer in the Bury St Edmunds area Picture: PA/IAN WEST

It is reported their luxury rental property neighbours the home of supermodel Claudia and her movie director husband Matthew Vaughn, who live at Coldham Hall in Stanningfield, not far from Bury St Edmunds.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Ourburystedmunds group that supports businesses and promotes the town, said: "I'm not surprised people wish to move closer to Bury St Edmunds and live in the tranquil countryside yet have access to the wonderful facilities of our town centre such as the history, culture and great food and drink establishments."

He said for celebs the benefits of living in the countryside yet also having access to top quality amenities and the close proximity to London were a real attraction.

They aren't the only celebrities to have made home in the county:

- Global superstar Ed Sheeran, is one of the county's best known exports and still lives in the county he grew up in.

- Comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones keeps a number of alpacas at his Suffolk home.

- Author Anthony Horowitz has a home in Orford has often used the county as a setting for his books.

- Actor Bill Nighy has a home in Aldeburgh and is a big supporter of the town's cinema.

