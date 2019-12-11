Why this is one of CAMRA's '12 pubs of Christmas'

The Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham has been recognised in CAMRA's 12 Pubs of Christmas list Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

The Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham has been recognised in a national CAMRA Christmas guide for its role in tackling social isolation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family-orientated venue, known for its regular events, was East Anglian watering hole named in the national organisation's 12 Pubs of Christmas list earlier this week as the only recognised in East Anglia.

The campaign hopes to highlight the important role pubs play in their communities by tackling loneliness and social isolation, particularly during winter.

Noted for its Christmas shopping and mulled cider night in November, the pub will also be holding its annual Christmas carol evening on Wednesday, December 18.

Manager Kevin Long said he was overjoyed to be recognised for his staff's efforts, but added the pub is simply fulfilling its role as a centre of village life.

Mr Long, 56, said: "To have a national organisation like CAMRA praise us for our efforts is fantastic and a great acknowledgement of all the hard work we do.

You may also want to watch:

"We are a really community and family-orientated pub where all are welcome. We are a close village here but do have a number of people who are living on their own.

"When people come here we never want them to feel alone, and are always there for a chat and to keep them company."

Mr Long said the pub, which previously hosted a tasting round of the World Beer Awards last year, will continue to hold community events throughout 2020.

It is estimated 10% of those aged over 65 in Suffolk - almost 17,000 - feel lonely "all or most of the time".

Mr Long said: "Just like all establishments, we love getting involved at Christmas, but that doesn't mean we wont be doing the same throughout the year.

"What is great is that people see us as a community hub - if people are ever in trouble and need help, they come to us, and that's what we're here for."

CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: "Pubs play a vital role in tackling loneliness and social isolation.

"They are one of the last few places where people can come together to socialise outside the home and our latest campaign aims to highlight the amazing work that pubs do to foster community spirit and encourage social interaction all year, including the Christmas period."