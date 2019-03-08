ITV The Durrells star Milo Parker celebrates top GCSE grades

Milo Parker and his mother shared a tender moment after finding out his GCSE grades. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

He is better known to viewers of ITV's The Durrells as George - but actor Milo Parker also achieved top GCSE grades this year at a Suffolk school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Milo Parker starring in the film Mr Holmes alongside Sir Ian McKellan. Picture: IMDb Milo Parker starring in the film Mr Holmes alongside Sir Ian McKellan. Picture: IMDb

The Farlingaye School student achieved 8 and 7 grades in English and history respectively, with Milo saying: "The hard work has paid off, which is really nice.

"I'm very relieved as it means I can complete the A-levels that I wanted to do - history, English language, psychology and politics."

Despite his young age, the Woodbridge youngster has already carved out a very successful career in the acting world.

You may also want to watch:

He has also enjoyed success in the film industry, including a lead part in Mr Holmes with Sir Ian McKellan and a role in Mrs Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children alongside Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson.

He started going to a drama club after enjoying a school play when he was younger, which led to him being signed for an agency.

"I love acting," he said. "You get to go to some amazing places, meet some amazing people.

"It's fantastic, I love it."

Milo is now flying to the south of France for a well earned holiday with his family.