E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

ITV The Durrells star Milo Parker celebrates top GCSE grades

PUBLISHED: 16:22 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 22 August 2019

Milo Parker and his mother shared a tender moment after finding out his GCSE grades. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Milo Parker and his mother shared a tender moment after finding out his GCSE grades. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

He is better known to viewers of ITV's The Durrells as George - but actor Milo Parker also achieved top GCSE grades this year at a Suffolk school.

Milo Parker starring in the film Mr Holmes alongside Sir Ian McKellan. Picture: IMDbMilo Parker starring in the film Mr Holmes alongside Sir Ian McKellan. Picture: IMDb

The Farlingaye School student achieved 8 and 7 grades in English and history respectively, with Milo saying: "The hard work has paid off, which is really nice.

"I'm very relieved as it means I can complete the A-levels that I wanted to do - history, English language, psychology and politics."

Despite his young age, the Woodbridge youngster has already carved out a very successful career in the acting world.

You may also want to watch:

He has also enjoyed success in the film industry, including a lead part in Mr Holmes with Sir Ian McKellan and a role in Mrs Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children alongside Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson.

He started going to a drama club after enjoying a school play when he was younger, which led to him being signed for an agency.

"I love acting," he said. "You get to go to some amazing places, meet some amazing people.

"It's fantastic, I love it."

Milo is now flying to the south of France for a well earned holiday with his family.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquiry to be held into how dead bodies went undiscovered for months

Eamonn O’'Nolan, Woodbridge mayor, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Several miles of traffic as oil spill closes A14

An oil spillage has closed the A14 eastbound near Woolpit. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

I don’t want to have a good view at Bolton – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Ipswich Town skipper Matt Holland grapples with Bolton's Michael Ricketts during Town's 4-1 defeat in April, 2002. It was Holland's most

Why you need to arrive early for Ed Sheeran’s concerts – plus first glimpse of stage

First glimpse of the stage for the Chantry Park concerts Picture: STEPHEN BAILEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists