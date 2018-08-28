Our Inspiring Women of Suffolk will be named at prestigious event today

Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire Archant

Earlier this year we asked people to nominate their inspiring women of Suffolk – and today’s the day we finally reveal the results.

We launched this special project to mark the significance of 2018 – 100 years since some women gained the right to vote.

We wanted to honour the numerous inspirational women of today who deserve to be recognised for their successes.

So we asked for people to tell us about Suffolk’s exceptional women – seeking nominations from all backgrounds, sectors and environments.

We received many brilliant suggestions, and a panel met in the summer to narrow it down to a final list of 100.

Today they are all invited to a celebratory lunch at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall – and a publication profiling our final list will be released.

Among the guest speakers will be Suffolk athlete and Olympic medallist, javelin thrower Goldie Sayers, who has been named as one of our inspiring women.

The list includes people from diverse backgrounds - inspirational business leaders, people who have challenged a male-dominated system, broken new ground and overcome barriers.

There are people from the worlds of arts, culture, sport, the public sector, the third sector and those who have performed distinguished public service.

They are all brilliant role models for future generations.

In doing this project, we are also remembering the achievements of those who have gone before, and the strong Suffolk links to the movement for equal rights for women.

Pioneering suffragist Millicent Fawcett, born in Aldeburgh, was one of the most influential feminists of her time and her campaigning helped change the course of history. Her sister Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, became the first female mayor and doctor in Britain - overcoming opposition from the establishment in the process.

Our event is held today in partnership with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, and is sponsored by EDF, Gotelee Solicitors, Larking Gowen accountants, Barclays Corporate and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

For more details, see our website and Wednesday’s EADT.