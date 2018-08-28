Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Our Inspiring Women of Suffolk will be named at prestigious event today

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:29 13 November 2018

Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Archant

Earlier this year we asked people to nominate their inspiring women of Suffolk – and today’s the day we finally reveal the results.

We launched this special project to mark the significance of 2018 – 100 years since some women gained the right to vote.

We wanted to honour the numerous inspirational women of today who deserve to be recognised for their successes.

So we asked for people to tell us about Suffolk’s exceptional women – seeking nominations from all backgrounds, sectors and environments.

We received many brilliant suggestions, and a panel met in the summer to narrow it down to a final list of 100.

Today they are all invited to a celebratory lunch at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall – and a publication profiling our final list will be released.

Among the guest speakers will be Suffolk athlete and Olympic medallist, javelin thrower Goldie Sayers, who has been named as one of our inspiring women.

The list includes people from diverse backgrounds - inspirational business leaders, people who have challenged a male-dominated system, broken new ground and overcome barriers.

There are people from the worlds of arts, culture, sport, the public sector, the third sector and those who have performed distinguished public service.

They are all brilliant role models for future generations.

In doing this project, we are also remembering the achievements of those who have gone before, and the strong Suffolk links to the movement for equal rights for women.

Pioneering suffragist Millicent Fawcett, born in Aldeburgh, was one of the most influential feminists of her time and her campaigning helped change the course of history. Her sister Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, became the first female mayor and doctor in Britain - overcoming opposition from the establishment in the process.

Our event is held today in partnership with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, and is sponsored by EDF, Gotelee Solicitors, Larking Gowen accountants, Barclays Corporate and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

For more details, see our website and Wednesday’s EADT.

Topic Tags:

Our Inspiring Women of Suffolk will be named at prestigious event today

05:30 Brad Jones
Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Earlier this year we asked people to nominate their inspiring women of Suffolk – and today’s the day we finally reveal the results.

Millwall fan arrested on A14 on suspicion of speeding and drug driving after Norwich thriller

05:43 Andrew Papworth
The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Millwall supporter was stopped by police on his way home from his side’s crushing injury time defeat to Norwich City – and then arrested on suspicion of road offences.

Soaring payouts for cars damaged by Suffolk potholes revealed

05:30 Jason Noble
Pothole payouts by Suffolk HIghways has cost tens of thousands of pounds Picture: ARCHANT

Insurance payouts for vehicle damage caused by potholes in Suffolk has soared by more than double in the last year, shock new figures have revealed.

Councils favour Sizewell site for controversial new substation

05:30 Amy Gibbons
The AONB site at Broom Covert Picture: BRIDGET CHADWICK

Three Suffolk councils are throwing their weight behind plans for a controversial new electricity substation to be sited at Sizewell – as it is the “lesser of two evils”.

Girl ‘wants to make people feel like a princess everyday’ as she donates 35cm of her hair to charity

46 minutes ago Greta Levy
Amelia said:

Amelia Isted, 9, volunteered to have her waist-length hair cut to her shoulders for a good cause.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Yesterday, 19:45 Amy Gibbons
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Yesterday, 21:53 Amy Gibbons
Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

The BBC TV presenter Dan Snow has stressed the importance of preserving Suffolk’s precious history – and shared an surprising anecdote about a near-death experience in one of the county’s most famous rivers.

Most read

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24