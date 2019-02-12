Popular cycling fundraising event returns with new distances

Left to right: Rachel Card, hospice corporate fundraiser, with Thomas Wesley and Tim Cutting of Maglia Rosso Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Archant

An annual cycling event which raises money for a Bury St Edmunds-based hospice will feature two new distances this summer.

The Edge, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care, returns on Sunday, July 14, and will this year offer routes of 30, 60, or 100 miles.

The event, sponsored by Vindis Skoda Bury St Edmunds, will start and finish at Maglia Rosso cycling café in Hawstead, who are also event partners.

Chris Hervey-Murray, head of business at Skoda Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are really proud to be returning sponsors for The Edge in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

“We are aware of the important work that the hospice does across the community, helping those when they need it most and with Vindis being a local business we are always looking for ways we can support the good causes. We even have four employees taking on the challenge this year.

“We were keen to get involved with The Edge as it is a great cycling challenge happening on our own doorstep. We hope as many cyclists as possible will put their pedal power to the test and sign up to take part.”

Barry Denny, owner of Maglia Rosso, said: “Maglia Rosso are very pleased to be supporting The Edge this summer.

“We are providing the start and finish venue at our Cycle Centre at Hawstead, as well as support for riders and their cycles before, during and after the event, and will be using our experience to devise interesting, safe and well-marked scenic routes for the 30, 60 and 100-mile distances.

“We are sure it will be an excellent event, proving a suitable challenge for all the riders and raising funds for a great cause.”

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fundraiser, said: “I am so excited for The Edge 2019, to have Maglia Rosso as event partners for this year, and Skoda on board once again, the ride is shaping up to be another great event.

“By introducing a choice of distances, we feel we are catering to all abilities and levels of cycling.

“The Edge is a really popular event with our supporters, last year we raised more than £4,700 for the hospice, funds towards supporting those using our hospice services in west Suffolk and Thetford.”

Riders are able to register on the hospice’s website and an early-bird discount is available until Wednesday, May 22.

Prices vary depending on race distance. All riders will receive a free snood with their registration along with a medal and goody bag at the finish.

For more information, visit their website