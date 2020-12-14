3am drama as electric blanket causes woman's bedding to catch fire

Published: 7:31 PM December 14, 2020

A Frinton woman woke up at 3am to discover her electric blanket had caused her bedding to catch fire.

Fortunately, the woman managed to get out of the fourth-floor flat, in The Esplanade, and alert the caretaker after being woken by her smoke alarm - with firefighters containing the ensuing blaze to the bedroom.

Essex Fire and Rescue crews were called at 3.06am on Monday, December 14, with firefighters from Clacton, Frinton and Weeley managing to extinguish the blaze within 30mins.

The occupant was given first aid after suffering smoke inhalation, with the property ventilated before 4.01am.

Nick Singleton, operational risk manager and on-call crew manager for Essex Fire and Rescue, said: "With the winter nights upon us, if you or a loved one has an electric blanket you might want to follow this advice.

"Check it for signs of wear and tear, never leave it on overnight, get one that has an overheat protect function and make sure it conforms to British Standards and has the Kitemark."