14 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 11:30 AM July 21, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM July 21, 2021

The huge music festival Latitude is one of several events in Suffolk this weekend.

From July 24 to 25, the county will also play host to some great markets and theatre.

The party has arrived

The end of most Covid restrictions on Monday has brought the party back to venues, festivals and clubs across the county.

Up to 40,000 festival-goers will descend on Henham Park, in Suffolk, this week as Latitude becomes one of the first major camping festival events in the world to return.

Kicking off on Thursday, July 22, the festival will run with no social distance measures until Sunday, July 25.

Tickets are still available here latitudefestival.com.

LGBT+ club nights are returning to Ipswich with a series of Pride events.

Drag queen Miss Asia Thorne is performing at the After Party, which hopes to create a space for the LGBT+ community in Ipswich. - Credit: The After Party Ipswich

The first will be the Night of Pride event to be held on Saturday, July 24 from 10pm to Sunday, July 25 at 3am in the Music Room.

To buy tickets go here ticketsource.co.uk/TheAfterParty.

Suffolk Pride will also host a Going OUT out music event outside Cult Cafe Bar on the Waterfront on Saturday from 3pm and live performances and food and drink stall as part of Rainbow Picnics at Christchurch Park from 11am to 5pm.

All events are free and there is no need to book. Search Facebook for Suffolk Pride to learn more.

Steampunk spectacular weekend at The Long Shop Museum, Leiston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Steampunk anyone? And other family fun days out

Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of Steampunk, on Saturday and Sunday at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston.

The jampacked few days will have the Pretty Grim Dancers, a BBQ, and classic Steampunk-themed activities.

Buy tickets for the museum here longshopmuseum.co.uk/opening-and-admission to get in to the event.

‘Family Fun Day’ at Wherstead Park returns again from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday. This time with a summer market.

Prices range up to £15 - see Wherstead Park Events on eventbrite.co.uk for more.

The Spa Pavilion lit up in red to aupport the campaign to help the events industry Picture: BREEZE EVENTS - Credit: BREEZE EVENTS

Theatre all around Suffolk

The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company brings the Best of the West End to Felixstowe on Saturday at 6pm at The Spa Pavilion.

There will be music from Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Kinky Boots, Frozen, Les Misérables, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, Half a Sixpence, Anything Goes. Head here thelittleboxoffice.com to buy tickets.

The Secret Garden at Thorington Theatre is a story of how Mary Lennox’s parents die suddenly in India and she is sent live with her uncle at his country estate in the Yorkshire moors.

For more see thoringtontheatre.co.uk.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be on outside Flatford Mill from 6pm.

The old and young are also invited to dress up as their favourite Wonderland costumes and join in a parade during the show.

For more see nationaltrust.org.uk/flatford/features/whats-on-at-flatford-.

Art trail

Ipswich town centre will play host to five live music concerts and an art walk this summer.

The music and art trail runs from July 24 to August 15, kicking off on Saturday.

For more visit arteatevents.com/artwalk

Jitka Schejbalova watercolour on canvas will be on display in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Art Eat Events

Something a bit different

Learn about the traditional art of etching at Bury St Edmunds Print Workshop on Saturday.

The cost of £65 includes all materials you will need. To book visit: https://evelynpolk.bigcartel.com/product/etching-class-24th-july.

Fullers Mill in West Stow will have an open day of unusual shrubs, perennials, lilies and marginal plants.

The beautiful garden is free but needs to be booked on Eventbrite.co.uk by searching Fullers Mill - One of Perennial's gardens.

Up for craft and farmer markets?

Lavenham Farmers Market is held on the fourth Sunday from 10pm to 1.30pm of every month and is currently held entirely outside Lavenham Village Hall.

Everything sold at the market comes from either Lavenham or nearby towns and villages like Boxford, Sudbury and Ipswich.

Framlingham also holds a market at Market Hill from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.

Find out more here: framlinghammarket.co.uk.

Visit the Horringer Community Centre this Summer where you will find a huge range of handmade crafts on display from handmade cards to ceramics, handmade jewellery to fused glass.

It's on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.