Heveningham Hall host indie band The Feeling for fireworks extravaganza

A special ariel view of the Heveningham Hall fireworks Picture: ALEXANDER PARNELL Archant

Heveningham Hall will be hosting indie rocking royalty The Feeling at their annual fireworks display.

The Feeling, known for hits like 'Fill My Little World' and 'Never Be Lonley', will be playing at the Fireworks show at Heveningham Hall in 2019 Picture: ANDY HUGHES The Feeling, known for hits like 'Fill My Little World' and 'Never Be Lonley', will be playing at the Fireworks show at Heveningham Hall in 2019 Picture: ANDY HUGHES

The Grade I listed Georgian mansion, near Halesworth, opens its gates on November 2 for one of the most spectacular fireworks displays in Suffolk. The event, which is held in the estate's 6,000-acre parkland, will also see Little Sister and Morganway take to the stage for a stellar line-up of live music & entertainment that goes on late into the evening.

The live music begins as soon as the gates open at 4.30pm when the huge bonfire is lit, with the spectacular fireworks display taking place between 7pm and 8pm.

There is also a traditional funfair including dodgem cars, a helter skelter, bars, plus fishand& chips, hog roast, BBQ and a variety of other tasty local foods.

All of the proceeds from the fireworks show will be going to local charities, with no expense taken to cover the cost of the fireworks.

Tickets are £30 per car in advance or £35 per car on the night. Adults on foot are £10 on the night and £5 for children.

Advance tickets are available at the Halesworth Wine Shop, Halesworth Golf Club, The Huntingfield Arms, Laxfield Co-op and online here