5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk
- Credit: PHIL MORLEY
From areas of outstanding natural beauty to picturesque high streets, Suffolk is home to a number of pretty villages.
With their wonky cottages and picture-perfect views here are five of the prettiest villages in Suffolk.
Lavenham
Home to the Harry Potter house, Lavenham is one of the prettiest villages in Suffolk.
Located between Hadleigh and Sudbury, Lavenham gives visitors the opportunity to travel back in time.
The medieval wool village has a variety of timber-framed buildings and a beautiful church.
The National Trust museum – the Lavenham Guildhall – and the Crooked House are well worth a visit along with Lavenham's independent shops, nice tearooms and pubs.
Kersey
Known for the Kersey splash, the village has a picture-perfect high street, which also features a number of medieval timbered houses.
Filming for a television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders took place in Kersey last year with the series airing on Britbox earlier this year.
The quintessential English village has a number of narrow winding roads lined with historic properties.
East Bergholt
One of the largest villages in Suffolk, East Bergholt was once home to famous painter John Constable.
Constable based the majority of his paintings on the landscape of East Bergholt, most of which remains unchanged today.
In the village, you will find several pubs catering for everything from a quick pint or a sit-down meal.
Long Melford
Long Melford, near Sudbury, was formerly a market and wool town.
Tudor mansions Kentwell Hall and Melford Hall sit near the Suffolk village's independent shops, which lie on the River Stour in the area of outstanding natural beauty known as the Dedham Vale.
There are several pubs along the high street with a number of independent shops.
Somerleyton, East Suffolk
This beautiful village in east Suffolk was largely rebuilt as a model village in the 19th century – and now it makes the perfect day trip from Lowestoft.
Sitting close by is Victorian stately home Somerleyton Hall, Broads National Park and the River Waveney.