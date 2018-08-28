Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

When llamas, elephants and bears were the stars of the big top

PUBLISHED: 14:34 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 31 January 2019

Elephants performing a spectacle for the audience at Circus Hoffman in 1973 Picture: OWEN HINES

Elephants performing a spectacle for the audience at Circus Hoffman in 1973 Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

Decades before the Hollywood blockbuster The Greatest Showman made the circus popular again, Hoffman Circus came to Ipswich and drew a strong crowd to the big top.

A llama performing to the crowds in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINESA llama performing to the crowds in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

This week we have delved into our archive to find these astonishing negatives of the Circus Hoffman trip to the town in 1973.

Bears rolling around the circus ring - animals were the mainstay of the circus back then Picture: OWEN HINESBears rolling around the circus ring - animals were the mainstay of the circus back then Picture: OWEN HINES

At that time animals featured heavily on the bill and guests were treated to some amazing features including a bear riding a motorcycle and elephants performing balancing acts.

There were also the ever popular trapeze performers flying through the air and other stunt performers to wow the audiences.

Circus performers riding on a three person unicycle waving the British and Italian flags in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINESCircus performers riding on a three person unicycle waving the British and Italian flags in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

The circus is an ancient tradition derived from the Roman period, where a circus was a building which held equestrian and chariot spectacles. The most famous being the Circus Maximus in Rome.

Two bears riding around the circus ring on a motor bike Picture: OWEN HINESTwo bears riding around the circus ring on a motor bike Picture: OWEN HINES

Philip Astley, who founded a riding school in London, is known as the father of the modern circus in Britain. He famously incorporated trick ride displays in his riding school exhibits in the late 18th century.

Performers balancing in a vertical human chain Picture: OWEN HINESPerformers balancing in a vertical human chain Picture: OWEN HINES

Were you at the big top for Circus Hoffman’s shows in 1973? Share your memories in the comments below.

Female performer balancing a giant dice on her feet Picture: OWEN HINESFemale performer balancing a giant dice on her feet Picture: OWEN HINES

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists