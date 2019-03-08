E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What is Suffolk's favourite children's book?

PUBLISHED: 11:14 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 08 August 2019

Sanvi Sinha with Suffolk's favourite children's book, The Gruffalo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new survey has revealed the top ten children's books as picked by the people of Suffolk.

Hundreds took part in the survey which was held as part of Suffolk Libraries Children's Month.

Children and adults from across the county took part in the survey with The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler taking the top spot.

The book tells the story of a little brown mouse who meets the eponymous gruffalo in a wood.

The book recently marked its 20th anniversary and has sold over 13.5 million copies around the world.

The other titles in the list were:

The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton - the second book in the Faraway Tree series which tells the story of Joe, Beth, and Frannie who make friends with a number of colourful characters in the Enchanted Wood.

Matilda by Roald Dahl - the tale of a five and a half year old girl, Matilda Wormwood, who has a love of books and possesses unique intellectual abilities.

Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson - A kind witch invites a number of animals to join her and her cat on their broomstick.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr - A tiger visits the home of a young girl called Sophie and eats all the food in her house.

We're going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen - Five children and their dog go out to hunt down a bear and face a number of obstacles on their way.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl - Young Charlie Bucket wins the trip of a lifetime to the factory of the eccentric Willy Wonka.

The Brilliant World of Tom Gates by Liz Pichon - Expert doodler Tom Gates tries to cope with the highs and lows of school life by drawing and eating biscuits.

Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell - A lift-the-flap book for younger children which follows a child who sends a letter to the zoo asking for a pet.

The Midnight Gang by David Walliams - children staying in a hospital go on magical adventures when the clock hits midnight.

Kate Ashton, manager of Newmarket library, said: "The Gruffalo is a great story to read together; the phonics, the rhymes and the rhythm make it fun and easy for children to begin to read on their own, and you can really play with it to build the tension.

"Axel Scheffler's illustrations mean there is something to enjoy on every page."

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

'Outstanding' school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'He is looking to sign some players for your manager' – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans' chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

