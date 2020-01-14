E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Visually impaired woman, 81, has purse stolen in Suffolk shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 17:11 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 14 January 2020

A visually impaired woman in her 80s has had her purse stolen while out in a Suffolk shopping centre.

The woman, 81, had been shopping in The Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket around 12pm on Saturday, January 11.

After buying some items in the pound shop, the woman then went to the Card Factory before realising her purse had gone missing when she tried to pay.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the woman is visually impaired and thanked staff at the shop for helping her during the incident.

The purse is described as brown leather with a brass clasp and is said to hold great sentimental value to the woman.

Anyone with any information that may help Suffolk police with their enquiries should contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/2207/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

