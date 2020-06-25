Breaking

13 fire crews response to huge blaze at rural hotel

The Highwaymans at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Juliet Fisher Archant

The fire service are responding to a huge blaze at a large hotel near Bury St Edmunds.

The service were initially called shortly after 6.20pm to reports of the fire at The Highwaymans in Risby.

Crews arrived to find the first floor and the roof of a building well alight.

There are currently 13 fire crews at the scene tackling the “substantial” fire.

An aerial unit and water storage unit are also in attendance.

Both the police service and the ambulance service are on scene and paramedics are treating one person for shock while another suffered light smoke inhalation.

It is understood everyone in the building has been evacuated.

The building is understood to be a self-catering hotel.