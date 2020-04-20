Ed Sheeran makes donation to support Suffolk hometown during coronavirus

Ed Sheeran has made a generous donation to the Hour community Picture: Hour Community/ PA WIRE/ BEN BIRCHALL Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has donated funds to a charity in his hometown to help it support the community through the coronavirus.

Ed Sheeran Picture: EACH Ed Sheeran Picture: EACH

The Castle on the Hill singer, who grew up in Framlingham, recently made a donation to the Hour Community group, a Framlingham-based project which is currently providing services to help those living in the town during the pandemic.

The group is undertaking a number of roles in the Framlingham area: delivering shopping, picking up prescriptions and providing meals on wheels.

The Hour Community recently had contact from Ed Sheeran and his team, who were eager to help with the town’s response to the virus.

“We got an email saying what can we do to help,” said Nick Corke, chief executive of the Hour Community.

“The donation is very generous.”

The group have not revealed how much the superstar has donated only that donations came from both the singer and his manager.

The money is a valuable help to the group as it continues to change and adapt to the town’s needs.

“It will help us in that we don’t have to consider finance for a while,” said Mr Corke.

As well as providing physical help to the most vulnerable, Mr Corke said that the group would also be looking at providing further support for people’s mental health as the pandemic continues.

In addition to helping the group to continue their important work in the community, Mr Corke said that the superstar’s donation helped volunteers to feel their work was being valued.

“It gives our volunteers an immense sense of pride in what they are doing,” said Mr Corke.

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that Ed Sheeran has donated to worthwhile local causes.

Last week it was revealed that Ed had made a “generous” and undisclosed donation to The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity as it looked to create a new children’s department at Ipswich Hospital.

In the past Ed has also been a big supporter of the Suffolk-based charity the St Elizabeth’s Hospice, regularly donating items to the charity’s shop in Framlingham for auction.

