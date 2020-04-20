E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran makes donation to support Suffolk hometown during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:30 21 April 2020

Ed Sheeran has made a generous donation to the Hour community Picture: Hour Community/ PA WIRE/ BEN BIRCHALL

Ed Sheeran has made a generous donation to the Hour community Picture: Hour Community/ PA WIRE/ BEN BIRCHALL

Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has donated funds to a charity in his hometown to help it support the community through the coronavirus.

Ed Sheeran Picture: EACHEd Sheeran Picture: EACH

The Castle on the Hill singer, who grew up in Framlingham, recently made a donation to the Hour Community group, a Framlingham-based project which is currently providing services to help those living in the town during the pandemic.

The group is undertaking a number of roles in the Framlingham area: delivering shopping, picking up prescriptions and providing meals on wheels.

The Hour Community recently had contact from Ed Sheeran and his team, who were eager to help with the town’s response to the virus.

“We got an email saying what can we do to help,” said Nick Corke, chief executive of the Hour Community.

“The donation is very generous.”

Sign up to our daily news alerts

The group have not revealed how much the superstar has donated only that donations came from both the singer and his manager.

The money is a valuable help to the group as it continues to change and adapt to the town’s needs.

“It will help us in that we don’t have to consider finance for a while,” said Mr Corke.

As well as providing physical help to the most vulnerable, Mr Corke said that the group would also be looking at providing further support for people’s mental health as the pandemic continues.

In addition to helping the group to continue their important work in the community, Mr Corke said that the superstar’s donation helped volunteers to feel their work was being valued.

“It gives our volunteers an immense sense of pride in what they are doing,” said Mr Corke.

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that Ed Sheeran has donated to worthwhile local causes.

Last week it was revealed that Ed had made a “generous” and undisclosed donation to The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity as it looked to create a new children’s department at Ipswich Hospital.

In the past Ed has also been a big supporter of the Suffolk-based charity the St Elizabeth’s Hospice, regularly donating items to the charity’s shop in Framlingham for auction.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town owner Evans on finishing the season, financial implications, new kits and why he has revealed season ticket renewal prices now

Ipswich Town have frozen season ticket prices for those renewing before May 7. Picture: ARCHANT

A price freeze, behind-closed-doors compensation, refunds and how to cancel - season ticket renewal questions answered

Portman Road is likely to be empty when football finally resumes, according to EFL boss Rick Parry Picture: PA SPORT

Suffolk brewery insists pubs can survive prolonged closures – but makes call for further support

Adnams is supporting its pubs across the county during the coronavirus pandemic, but has said they may need further help due to tourism losses Picture: SARAH GROVES

Ed Sheeran makes donation to support Suffolk hometown during coronavirus

Ed Sheeran has made a generous donation to the Hour community Picture: Hour Community/ PA WIRE/ BEN BIRCHALL
Drive 24