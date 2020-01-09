E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Joy for tourism industry as Suffolk named eighth top family destination in the UK

PUBLISHED: 17:58 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 09 January 2020

Suffolk has been named the eighth best holiday destination for families by the AA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk has been named the eighth best holiday destination for families by the AA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A hotelier has said she hopes more families will holiday locally after Suffolk was named the eighth most family-friendly holiday destination nationwide.

The Ickworth in Suffolk was named as one of the four best luxury family-friendly hotels in the UK Picture: BRIDGET WELLER-POLEYThe Ickworth in Suffolk was named as one of the four best luxury family-friendly hotels in the UK Picture: BRIDGET WELLER-POLEY

The guide, which is determined by the number of family-friendly AA-rated hotels, found Suffolk to have 13 hotels which go above and beyond in offering families a memorable stay - in comparison to Norfolk's 11.

Among the hotels recognised by the travel company was The Ickworth near Bury St Edmunds, which occupies the east wing of the grand Grade I listed Ickworth House.

The 27-bedroom hotel was named as one of the four best luxury family retreats in the country, thanks to its policies including two hours' of complimentary childcare at the in-house Four Bears' Den creche each day and a Sunday breakfast club aimed to help parents enjoy a weekend lie-in.

Lucy Cengiz, marketing manager at the hotel, said the team are "over the moon" with the news.

The hotel sits in the grounds of Ickworth House, owned by the National Trust Picture: NATIONAL TRUSTThe hotel sits in the grounds of Ickworth House, owned by the National Trust Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Ms Cengiz added: "The county of Suffolk has so much to offer families wanting to get away for a holiday in the UK.

"It is bordered by 50 miles of glorious coastline and the climate is kind to us most of the year, there are lots of fun visitor attractions in the region.

"In our eyes, it is a perfect UK holiday destination."

Major draws to Suffolk for tourists include the county's two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, its famous wool towns and Constable Country.

A spokeswoman for Visit Suffolk said: "Suffolk provides a great choice for families whatever their budget.

"With easy access from many parts of the country and the lack of hassle of taking children through an airport, we can see why it has made it into the top 10 destinations for families."

More recently, the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition has seen more than 20,000 visitors from as far as Australia and the United States visit Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich.

Boosting Suffolk's tourism is also one of the aims of the annual Suffolk Day celebrations - this year on Sunday, June 21 - which recognises all things Suffolk once a year while helping local businesses.

Overall, London was named the most family-friendly destination in the country, with 26 AA-rated hotels.

