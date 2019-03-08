Castaways from Suffolk and Essex to star in new series Treasure Island with Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls Archant

A dental nurse from Suffolk and an intensive care nurse from Essex are among the castaways being left marooned on a Pacific island as part of the new series of Channel 4's The Island.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Island with Bear Grylls The Island with Bear Grylls

As the new series of the popular show returns, things have got even more complicated for the 12 people left stranded on the tropical island.

For the first time, the castaways will have the chance at winning a cash prize - and it's everyone from themselves.

The contestants will have endure the forces of nature, pushing them to their physical and mental limits, as they try to unearth 'treasure' - £100,000 in cash hidden on the island - all under the watchful eye of Bear Grylls.

Among the castaways battling for the big prize is 30-year-old Emily, a self-employed dental nurse from Suffolk and Cat, 28, a nurse for patients in comas or intensive care from Essex.

They will join Marco, a former Royal Marines Commando, who now works as a wedding photographer and graphic designer, Mano, a highly respected Paediatric Neurosurgeon from Belfast and Elissa, a writer and fitness expert, who E4 viewers might remember from reality show Desperate Scousewives.

Morag runs a 'portfolio of properties' in Berkshire, while 75-year-old Scot Irene has three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jack runs a plumbing and heating company, and Ivar from Devon has royal connections - his first cousin once removed is the Duke of Edinburgh.

Waitress supervisor and gym bunny Ruby, 20, is this year's youngest contestant, and she'll be joined on the island by father-to-be Ben, a double glazing salesman from Manchester.

Mr Grylls said: "This radical new twist on the Island experience will test whether human nature really is ruled by the quest for financial gain, or whether co-operation and altruism in the face of adversity can bring their own reward."

As usual, the castaways are a mixed bunch, but will they find common ground and work together to increase their chances?

In the opening episode, the group are abandoned on the treacherous south-east side of the island with a day's supply of water and a few basic tools.

They are immediately confronted with their first big decision when a helicopter flies overhead and parachutes a box of cash on the north shore.

Will they stay and pitch camp or chase after the money?

The new series starts at 9pm on Channel 4, Sunday 8th September.