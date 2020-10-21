Mental health charity praises schoolchildren for raising funds

A West Suffolk primary school has raised an impressive £6,000 - giving half away to a community-based charity.

Pupils at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury have raised £6000 - half of which was donated to The Kernos Centre. Picture: TRACY TATE/WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL Pupils at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury have raised £6000 - half of which was donated to The Kernos Centre. Picture: TRACY TATE/WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Pupils at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury completed a week’s running challenge raising funds for both the school and The Kernos Centre.

The charity, also based in Sudbury, was founded in 2003 and provides counselling support services for adults, children and young people with emotional and psychological difficulties.

Deputy headteacher Helen Arbon said: “As a school, we’re incredibly proud of the children and the wider school community for their perseverence and their generousity.

“Our school is a very special place.”

Chris Boatwright, director of counselling at The Kernos Centre, said: “ I would like to say a huge thank you to Woodhall Primary School, to the children and to their parents.

“This wonderful amount raised will provide 100 individual, counselling sessions to children and young people in our area.

“I hope the children are very proud of their achievement, and the difference it will make on improving children’s well-being.

“This news is so welcome at a time like this, when it is so difficult to raise funding.

“Thank you to everyone involved at Woodhall for this support.”