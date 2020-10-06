Plans to convert 110-year-old pub into flats submitted

The Kings Arms Free House in Stowmarket is closing its doors permanently at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An historic Stowmarket pub, which is due to close for good at the end of the month, could be converted into six flats if plans are accepted.

Elly White, now 68, is retiring from the Kings Arms in Stowmarket after 11 years and 45 years of working in pubs across Suffolk. Picture: STEF MARIE Elly White, now 68, is retiring from the Kings Arms in Stowmarket after 11 years and 45 years of working in pubs across Suffolk. Picture: STEF MARIE

It was announced on Friday that the Kings Arms in Station Road will close following the retirement of long-standing landlady, Elly White. Final orders in the pub,which was built in 1910, will be on October 31 after which the premises will be left empty.

However, plans are already afoot to convert the historic building into six flats.

The application, submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council, says that six, one-bed flats will be built within the property.

There will be no alteration to the image of the building’s exterior, but the current layout of the property will be altered to make way for the new accommodation.

The plans, submitted by Icon Architects says that the new flats will provide “limited but positive social implications” by delivering additional homes in a sustainable location.

The building currently flanks the Stowmarket Train Stations car park and the building fronts onto Station Road.