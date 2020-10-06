E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans to convert 110-year-old pub into flats submitted

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 October 2020

The Kings Arms Free House in Stowmarket is closing its doors permanently at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT

The Kings Arms Free House in Stowmarket is closing its doors permanently at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An historic Stowmarket pub, which is due to close for good at the end of the month, could be converted into six flats if plans are accepted.

Elly White, now 68, is retiring from the Kings Arms in Stowmarket after 11 years and 45 years of working in pubs across Suffolk. Picture: STEF MARIEElly White, now 68, is retiring from the Kings Arms in Stowmarket after 11 years and 45 years of working in pubs across Suffolk. Picture: STEF MARIE

It was announced on Friday that the Kings Arms in Station Road will close following the retirement of long-standing landlady, Elly White. Final orders in the pub,which was built in 1910, will be on October 31 after which the premises will be left empty.

MORE: Suffolk landlady and ‘second-mum’ pulls final pint after more than 45 years

However, plans are already afoot to convert the historic building into six flats.

The application, submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council, says that six, one-bed flats will be built within the property.

There will be no alteration to the image of the building’s exterior, but the current layout of the property will be altered to make way for the new accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

The plans, submitted by Icon Architects says that the new flats will provide “limited but positive social implications” by delivering additional homes in a sustainable location.

The building currently flanks the Stowmarket Train Stations car park and the building fronts onto Station Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

18 more Bernard Matthews workers test positive for coronavirus - new Covid measures introduced at Suffolk factory

Bernard Matthews in Holton, where there is an ongoing coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plans to convert 110-year-old pub into flats submitted

The Kings Arms Free House in Stowmarket is closing its doors permanently at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT

Fewer flats planned for former Argos site in Ipswich’s Carr Street

Argos closed its Carr Street store when it moved into the Upper Brook Street Sainsburys last year. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s disgusting’ - Blue badge holder criticises car park price hike for disabled drivers

Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft is one of the car parks which has seen a price hike. PHOTO: Google Maps

Drugs dealers who dealt in ‘dependency and degradation’ given serious crime prevention order

Maverick Dwyer and Christopher Prosser were both jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY