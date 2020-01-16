E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Knitters rally round to help animals affected by Australia fires

PUBLISHED: 12:24 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 16 January 2020

Sharon Cane, owner of The Knitters Attic in Bredfield, runs knitting groups from her yarn shop. Picture: SHARON CANE

Sharon Cane, owner of The Knitters Attic in Bredfield, runs knitting groups from her yarn shop. Picture: SHARON CANE

A Facebook page encouraging people to help the wildlife affected by the Australian fires has taken off, with a Suffolk knitting group helping the cause.

Ches Powell of the The Knitters Attic saw the plea on Facebook and felt compelled to help. Picture: SHARON CANEChes Powell of the The Knitters Attic saw the plea on Facebook and felt compelled to help. Picture: SHARON CANE

The Knitters Attic, based in Bredfield near Woodbridge, is needling away producing pouches, blankets and jumpers for stricken animals who have lost fur through burn injuries.

UK Crafters for Australia Animal Rescue - East Anglia is part of the relief effort with collection points based across Suffolk sending the parcels on to the teams in Australia aiding injured and abandoned wildlife.

Owner Sharon Cane, who runs the yarn shop, began rallying her knitting needles after colleague Ches Powell saw the Facebook post.

A selection of the apparel that The Knitters Attic knitting group have produced for the Australian animals. Picture: SHARON CANEA selection of the apparel that The Knitters Attic knitting group have produced for the Australian animals. Picture: SHARON CANE

Ms Cane: "I'm pleased to be a part of something that can really help and it's an amazing movement. It really shows that there is a lot of good still left in the world."

If you would like to help, click here.

