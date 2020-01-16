Knitters rally round to help animals affected by Australia fires
PUBLISHED: 12:24 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 16 January 2020
Archant
A Facebook page encouraging people to help the wildlife affected by the Australian fires has taken off, with a Suffolk knitting group helping the cause.
The Knitters Attic, based in Bredfield near Woodbridge, is needling away producing pouches, blankets and jumpers for stricken animals who have lost fur through burn injuries.
UK Crafters for Australia Animal Rescue - East Anglia is part of the relief effort with collection points based across Suffolk sending the parcels on to the teams in Australia aiding injured and abandoned wildlife.
Owner Sharon Cane, who runs the yarn shop, began rallying her knitting needles after colleague Ches Powell saw the Facebook post.
Ms Cane: "I'm pleased to be a part of something that can really help and it's an amazing movement. It really shows that there is a lot of good still left in the world."
