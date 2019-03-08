Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Armed forces mental health charity to come to Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:18 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 06 April 2019

Staff from Outside the Wire at the Suffolk Show last year. Pictures: OUTSIDE THE WIRE/THE MATTHEW PROJECT

Staff from Outside the Wire at the Suffolk Show last year. Pictures: OUTSIDE THE WIRE/THE MATTHEW PROJECT

Archant

Veterans and serving personnel in Suffolk are set to gain further mental health support as a Norfolk-based charity starts a new coffee morning in the county.

Outside the Wire, part of the Matthew Project, aims to help those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, drug or alcohol misuse, mental health issues and social isolation.

As part of their aim to spread services across the east of England, the charity will start a new monthly series of coffee mornings on Wednesday, April 10 at Woodbridge Library.

The service is staffed by veterans trained in mental health and substance misuse.

One man who uses the charity’s services said: “If you had not been there for me at my time of need, I believe, hand on heart, that my son would be growing up without a dad. I owe my life to Outside the Wire.”

The event, open to veterans, serving personnel and their families, starts at 10am and finishes at 12pm.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stowmarket Train Station to receive £3m boost from SnOasis project

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Fight in Ipswich park leaves teenager with bruising to eye

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Businesses still feeling after-effects of ‘disastrous’ town centre fire

Businesses are still feeling the effects of the fire started in Halesworth by Stephen Wilson. Picture: Nick Butcher

Exciting prospect Goncalves to make long-awaited return against Bouteix in main event of Contenders 26

Lightweight prospect Andre Goncalves makes his long-awaited return against Julien Bouteix at Contenders 26 in Norwich on May 18. Picture: CONTENDERS

The legacy and influence of the hidden Brat Packer – director John Hughes

The Breakfast Club (1985). Photo: Universal Pictures/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists