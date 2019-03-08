Armed forces mental health charity to come to Woodbridge

Staff from Outside the Wire at the Suffolk Show last year. Pictures: OUTSIDE THE WIRE/THE MATTHEW PROJECT Archant

Veterans and serving personnel in Suffolk are set to gain further mental health support as a Norfolk-based charity starts a new coffee morning in the county.

Outside the Wire, part of the Matthew Project, aims to help those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, drug or alcohol misuse, mental health issues and social isolation.

As part of their aim to spread services across the east of England, the charity will start a new monthly series of coffee mornings on Wednesday, April 10 at Woodbridge Library.

The service is staffed by veterans trained in mental health and substance misuse.

One man who uses the charity’s services said: “If you had not been there for me at my time of need, I believe, hand on heart, that my son would be growing up without a dad. I owe my life to Outside the Wire.”

The event, open to veterans, serving personnel and their families, starts at 10am and finishes at 12pm.