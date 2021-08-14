Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
- Credit: Jessica Coppins
Steam Dreams Rail's Mayflower has set off on its tour around Suffolk.
The historic steam train set off from Colchester train station at around 11.10am this morning, Saturday, August 14.
Travelling between Colchester, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich passengers are able to enjoy one of the most popular routes on the Suffolk railway network.
The journey has been put together to mark the 175th anniversary of the opening of the railway line through Ipswich.
The Mayflower, was built in 1948 and has two cylinders, 6 driving wheels, a firebox grate area of 30 square feet and can operate at 75mph.
Steam Dreams chairman and owner of B1 Mayflower, David Buck, said: ‘‘Having spent many an hour in my youth watching the steam trains pass through Ipswich station, these celebratory events are of great poignance to me and it gives me great pleasure to be able to share them with other enthusiasts, new and old alike.
"I have no doubt it will be a memorable time for all."
The train will be running again tomorrow, Sunday, August 15 and there are still some tickets available for the trip online.
Passengers are able to buy a more expensive dining ticket and will be served a champagne brunch.