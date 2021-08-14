News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:43 PM August 14, 2021   
The Historic Mayflower started its journey at Colchester train station 

The Historic Mayflower started its journey at Colchester train station - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Steam Dreams Rail's Mayflower has set off on its tour around Suffolk. 

The historic steam train set off from Colchester train station at around 11.10am this morning, Saturday, August 14. 

The Mayflower set off just after 11am this morning from Colchester train station 

The Mayflower set off just after 11am this morning from Colchester train station - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Travelling between Colchester, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich passengers are able to enjoy one of the most popular routes on the Suffolk railway network.

The journey has been put together to mark the 175th anniversary of the opening of the railway line through Ipswich. 

Passengers onboard the train as it set of for Bury St Edmunds

Passengers onboard the train as it set of for Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The Mayflower, was built in 1948 and has two cylinders, 6 driving wheels, a firebox grate area of 30 square feet and can operate at 75mph.

Steam Dreams chairman and owner of B1 Mayflower, David Buck, said: ‘‘Having spent many an hour in my youth watching the steam trains pass through Ipswich station, these celebratory events are of great poignance to me and it gives me great pleasure to be able to share them with other enthusiasts, new and old alike.

"I have no doubt it will be a memorable time for all."

The steam train will be running again on Sunday, August 15

The steam train will be running again on Sunday, August 15 - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The train will be running again tomorrow, Sunday, August 15 and there are still some tickets available for the trip online

Passengers are able to buy a more expensive dining ticket and will be served a champagne brunch.

Suffolk

